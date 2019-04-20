Why Brock Lesnar Will Go Down As The Most Feared Superstar In the History Of WWE

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 352 // 20 Apr 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is a ruthless and barbaric Beast who enjoys hurting people.

The very mention of his name sends shivers down the spine of WWE Superstars. He is a ruthless, barbaric Beast who enjoys hurting people. He has inflicted pain and damage on whoever stepped into the ring with him, and is undoubtedly the most feared WWE Superstar in the roster today.

Brock Lesnar has been a savage, ruthless presence in the wrestling industry, who has beaten his opponents down with his relentless barrage of heavy offense. Even the very best in the business have not been able to get tame the ‘Beast Incarnate’.

Who can ever forget that unforgiving SummerSlam match between Lesnar and John Cena, where Lesnar busted Cena open barely 30 seconds into the match and made short work of Cena? Equally brutal was Lesnar's assault on Shawn Michaels, resulting in a broken arm for the Heartbreak Kid after a Kimura Lock.

Lesnar has gone toe-to-toe with superstars bigger than him in stature, but inferior in savagery, as evidenced by his beatdown of the Big Show at Royal Rumble 2014. Even when the odds are stacked against him, Lesnar has proven to be up to the task, having bested Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31, before Rollins stole the win. But The Beast got the upper hand on The Big Dog when he demolished the favored-to-win Reigns en route to retaining the WWE Universal Championship.

The biggest feather in Lesnar's cap will always be WrestleMania XXX, the night when he became 'The One in 21 and 1', by doing the unthinkable and beating The Undertaker at The Showcase of the Immortals, bringing The Phenom's famed undefeated WrestleMania streak to an end. That win marked the beginning of The Conqueror's journey to Universal Championship glory and the most indomitable aura in recent history.

Brock Lesnar is a complete package. He is big; he is extremely quick in the ring, especially for a man his size; his grappling skills are extraordinary; and he has a killer instinct second to none. He loves wreaking havoc and causing destruction - and that is precisely why Lesnar will go down as the most feared superstar in the history of the WWE.

Yes, the WWE has had other superstars whom the world feared. The Undertaker, over the course of over 25 years, has been taking souls and burying them; Big Show is The World's Largest Athlete, capable of great destruction; The Boogeyman with his gimmick scared many-a-superstar; Triple H has provided several gory and vicious moments to the WWE Universe.

But none of them compare to the carnage left in Lesnar's wake. The man has destroyed everyone in his path and has emerged as the undisputed monster of the WWE today. He shows no remorse, and has no breaking point. After his return to the company in 2012, Lesnar has been the most dominant force in the WWE.

Lesnar’s reign of terror in the WWE is a legendary one, and in my opinion, certainly qualifies him as the most feared Superstar that the WWE has ever seen.