Why was Cain Velasquez not used by WWE more often?

On February 28, 2022, Cain Velasquez allegedly shot at a man in California. The incident happened on a main freeway in Santa Clara County.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was reportedly chasing after a man - who had just been released from custody on bond - suspected of having molested one of Velasquez's young family members.

When Cain pulled the trigger, the bullet hit the man's stepfather, who was taken to the hospital with subsequent injuries.

The 39-year-old California-native was later arrested and now potentially faces twenty years to life in prison for attempted murder. It truly is a tragic story, but now the MMA fighter will face the possible legal consequences of his actions.

In 2019, Velasquez signed for WWE and made his debut on the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown on October 4 to confront Brock Lesnar. This resulted in a match between the pair at Crown Jewel in which The Beast Incarnate retained his WWE Championship with ease.

Following this match, the collegiate wrestling champion disappeared from programming and never resurfaced. He was ultimately released from his contract April 28, 2020.

on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Velasquez discussed his release and why he was not used more:

"They just didn’t use me, I wasn’t called to go in for them to use me. At one point they told me we were going to go do something with some of the lucha guys and when that time came close, we were deep into COVID. They were like, ‘we’re just doing the shows this way like we just need these core guys right now.’ They just needed me to develop a lot more and I wasn’t there." (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Did Cain Velasquez wrestle again after being released by WWE?

After his WWE departure, Cain took a sabbatical from professional wrestling before returning to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, where he performed briefly before joining Vince McMahon's company.

He competed at AAA TripleMania Regia 2021 in a six-man tag team match, teaming up with Pagano and Psycho Clown defeating LA Park, Rey Escorpion & Taurus.

Cain reminded everyone just what he was capable of in the ring, which WWE didn't allow him to showcase during his tenure with the promotion.

