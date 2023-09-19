Why did Chad Gable lose on WWE RAW? Potential reason for crushing defeat

This week on RAW, Chad Gable was on the losing side against Bronson Reed. This was Gable's second consecutive singles defeat after losing his Intercontinental Championship opportunity to Gunther last week. The Alpha Academy leader's back-to-back losses have led to questions among fans.

Many wonder what happened to the subsequent push Chad Gable was supposed to receive. The answer to such a question would be that it seems as if WWE has halted their plans for now. Based on the current events on RAW, it is safe to say Gable is out of the Intercontinental Championship picture.

It seems as if Tommaso Ciampa is next in line for a shot against Gunther. Bronson Reed could be another name in contention to challenge for the Intercontinental belt. Given WWE has a reported event in Perth, Australia, the promotion would want to build Reed and project him as a big name.

These are some of the reasons why plans for Gable might have been halted. However, when the 37-year-old makes a comeback, it is expected that he will be even better as compared to his previous performances. Gable can be booked to beat Bronson Reed and then challenge for the Intercontinental title in the near future.

Chad Gable recently praised Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Until last week, Chad Gable was involved in quite a rivalry with Gunther. While Gable became the first man to beat the Austrian since his main roster debut, The Alpha Academy leader was unsuccessful in his pursuit of Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Gable had a disappointing loss against Gunther in front of his family. However, these events have not made Chad Gable shy of showering praise on Gunther. During an episode of After The Bell podcast, Gable was asked to share his experience of facing Gunther. The former answered:

"I was going into it with the mindset that we're going to and he's like Gunther is a perfect opponent for me in a sense that it's always like the size difference is there, That's the obvious one. But I think there's a level of like professional competition between me and him where I do respect him as a competitor, but he's the type of guy that's like set this bar so high." [From 35:41 - 36:06]

Chad Gable is one of the many superstars who have shown appreciation for Gunther and his work in WWE. Considering how entertaining their rivalry once was, it will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books another feud between Gable and Gunther sometime in the future.

Do you think there must be a storyline brewing following Gable's loss on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!