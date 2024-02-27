Why was CM Punk initially omitted from WWE 2K24?

There’s good news for fans wanting to see CM Punk in WWE 2K24. The Voice of the Voiceless will be a part of the highly-anticipated game. As revealed on RAW this week, he will join the game among other superstars via Season Pass.

Punk’s initial absence from WWE 2K24 could be attributed to his appearance in AEW: Fight Forever. The Best in the World was still signed to Tony Khan’s promotion when his likeness was used for the video game, and there could’ve been a licensing agreement prohibiting his likeness in other video games.

The multi-time world champion had recently acknowledged his initial absence from the upcoming installment in the WWE2K franchise. After fans called out the developers, Punk posted a lengthy message on social media.

”I know that 2K has released a full roster for the new WWE video game. I’m not in the game, now I understand being a little late to the party, returning to the WWE and not being able to be put in the game, but they recently released the DLC teaser and there’s no sign of CM Punk.”

He added:

”And I know this because the fans are going crazy, they’re asking where I’m at and asking how come I’m not in the video game. So, I decided to make it my thing to try to get to the bottom of this, because the fans are demanding that I be put in this video game. Now I’m not a video game guy, so I don’t know how fast they can do this, but like I said, we’re gonna try to get to the bottom of this, and I’m gonna tag them here just to put some pressure on. Let’s put some feet to fire today, ladies and gentlemen.” [H/T Ringside News]

Which superstars will join CM Punk for WWE 2K24 as part of Season Pass?

CM Punk isn’t the only one finding his way to WWE 2K24 via the Season Pass.

Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, RAW commentator Pat McAfee, and Women’s Royal Rumble 2024 participant Jade Cargill will join the Straight Edge Superstar for the game via the Season Pass.

Speaking of Jade, the former AEW TBS Champion last appeared on the February 16, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a backstage segment where she teased her next move.

It remains to be seen if the 31-year-old star joins RAW or SmackDown.