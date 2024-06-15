Why did Cody Rhodes bandage his hand just before Clash at the Castle? Exploring the possibilities

Cody Rhodes was in the thick of it at Clash at the Castle, as he took on AJ Styles. The American Nightmare challenged The Phenomenal One to an "I Quit" match, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. Heading into the ring, Rhodes looked ready for a fight, but something the fans noticed was his bandaged right hand. What was the purpose of the bandage?

For those of you who may be worried, there is nothing to fear. Cody Rhodes is fortunately not nursing an injury, and despite the onslaught that followed, his right hand looked completely fine, as he delivered some painful blows to Styles. But, the question remains, why did he do it? Well, it might have to do with a particular spot during the match, where Rhodes began to bleed.

Midway through the match, AJ Styles decided to bump Cody Rhodes' head on the ringside. He then proceeded to confront Mama Rhodes, and in that brief moment he turned his attention away, Cody's head seemed to have been busted open. It's likely, that Rhodes was hiding a blade in his right hand, behind the bandage, and used it to cut himself open.

There is also the possibility that Rhodes used fake blood. But, this isn't the first time he's done this. In almost all of the matches where he gets busted open, Rhodes can be seen with his hand bandaged. But, at the end of the day, there is no telling if there is actually any correlation.

Cody Rhodes managed to get AJ Styles to say "I Quit"

Cody Rhodes entered Clash at the Castle with the odds heavily against him. Not only was this his first-ever "I Quit" match, but he was also going against a seasoned veteran in AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has been in three "I Quit" matches prior to this one, and had a perfect record up until this point. But, that all changed tonight.

Despite being an amateur when it comes to this stipulation, The American Nightmare managed to get Styles to say "I Quit". It was a grueling match, that saw both men reach their absolute limits. However, Styles was unable to go any further when he was handcuffed to the turnbuckle and was faced with the prospect of a livid Rhodes hitting him with some steel stairs.

Styles had no choice but to give up, but that didn't stop Rhodes from hitting him after the match was over. But, more importantly, his reign as Undisputed WWE Champion continues, and now he will be looking forward to his next challenge.