On February 15, 2022, it was jaw-droppingly announced that Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi had departed All Elite Wrestling. The departure came after weeks of reported negotiations came to a standstill, and no new terms were agreed.

Cody and AEW President Tony Khan posted messages on social media to confirm the departure. Both parties were respectful with their posts and showed gratitude for each other.

Rhodes has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in January 2019. He, along with Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, served as Executive Vice Presidents. They also performed as on-screen talents.

It surprised many that Cody would leave such a coveted position to seek new pastures. Wade Keller of Pro Wrestling Torch stated that AEW could not meet "The American Nightmare's" demands when it came to the financial side of his contract.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Thank you, @CodyRhodes .. For everything you’ve done to bring @AEW into existence. The wrestling industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed, my fellow father & wrestler. Thank you, @CodyRhodes.. For everything you’ve done to bring @AEW into existence. The wrestling industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed, my fellow father & wrestler. https://t.co/FJIknu6nUn

There have been suggestions that Cody Rhodes is set to return to WWE for the first time since he departed in 2016. During Rhodes' time with Vince McMahon's promotion, he won multiple tag team titles and became a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

It's fair to say that he has unfinished business with WWE, and it seems like the likely destination as they are the only other major wrestling promotion outside of AEW. It would make for a shocking turn of events, but as the old saying goes in wrestling, never say never.

So why did Cody Rhodes leave WWE in 2016?

Cody departed in 2016 as he expressed frustration with pitching ideas to the WWE creative teams in charge of RAW and SmackDown, reported ProWrestling.net. In Rhodes' final days in the company, he played the Stardust character - a gimmick he desperately wanted to stop playing - which is a galaxy away from the more mature "The American Nightmare" character he portrays today.

Did WWE change their Intercontinental Championship title design because of Cody Rhodes in 2019?

Dan Brown @lyonsgamezyt2 If Cody Rhodes does go back to the WWE, I wouldn't mind seeing him be Intercontinental Champion again, especially with the white belt.



However whatever he chooses to do, will be the best for him and his family. As a fan, I'll support him.



That's my input. If Cody Rhodes does go back to the WWE, I wouldn't mind seeing him be Intercontinental Champion again, especially with the white belt. However whatever he chooses to do, will be the best for him and his family. As a fan, I'll support him.That's my input. https://t.co/CGDqFcqJMV

In 2011, Cody reintroduced the famous old white Intercontinental Championship title as the reigning champion. In 2019, the company altered the championship and introduced a new design.

Rhodes responded to reports and comments suggesting the belt was changed because he was then-performing in AEW:

"Unlikely. Probably just time for a change. All good things and such…I’m sure this one will have great moments/wrestlers attached to it just like the older one," Cody said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Cody could look to recapture the gold if he returns to the company in the imminent future. However, if a blockbuster deal is struck, he may be aiming higher to add a first WWE World Title to his accolades.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes as the Intercontinental Champion once again? Let us know in the comments section below!

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Cody Rhodes win the WWE Intercontinental Championship again? Yes No 4 votes so far