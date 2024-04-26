Why isn't Cody Rhodes listed for the WWE Draft 2024?

The WWE Draft 2024 will begin on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown and will continue on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Draft pools for both nights have already been revealed by the Stamford-based company, and they feature several superstars from both rosters.

However, the current Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is not listed in any of the pools in the WWE Draft 2024. It is because the Stamford-based promotion has come up with a new rule for the two-night extravaganza that will shake up both rosters this year.

The defending champions are protected in the WWE Draft this year as they are locked with their respective brands. Therefore, Cody Rhodes, being the Undisputed WWE Champion, is not eligible to be drafted by any brand in the upcoming WWE Draft.

With The American Nightmare holding the top prize of SmackDown, he will stay with the blue brand. Hence, Rhodes is not listed in the WWE Draft pool this year. He is exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown, where he will make regular appearances as the champion.

Can Cody Rhodes still compete on RAW after WWE Draft 2024?

Cody Rhodes has been a part of WWE RAW ever since returning to the company in 2022. The American Nightmare dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With him holding the top prize of SmackDown, Rhodes moved to the blue brand.

However, his time on Monday Night RAW has come to an end, as he will be exclusive to SmackDown going forward. The American Nightmare may not make any further appearances on the red brand as the WWE Draft 2024 will split both rosters, ushering in a fresh beginning for all superstars.

Cody Rhodes is expected to remain on the blue brand as long as he is the Undisputed WWE Champion. The 38-year-old star will defend his title against the SmackDown Superstars, as he is now a world champion on the blue brand.

Therefore, The American Nightmare will no longer compete on Monday Night RAW going forward, as he is exclusively locked with Friday Night SmackDown.

