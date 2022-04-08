Why Cody Rhodes' paths shouldn't cross with Roman Reigns anytime soon

Cody Rhodes produced the moment of a lifetime when he made his indescribable return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. After plying his trade in other wrestling promotions for six years, The American Nightmare finally returned to WWE at The Show of Shows last week.

A day later, Cody appeared on Monday Night RAW for the first time since 2016. He cut an emotional promo about his bond with his father, the legendary Dusty Rhodes, and how he couldn't make him proud by winning the world title during his first stint with the company.

It's clear that Rhodes has come back to immortalize his family's legacy by becoming a world champion. The question is, should Vince McMahon give Cody his title shot right away?

Cody's promo on Monday Night RAW was top-notch. It established him as a top babyface in the eyes of the WWE Universe. His explanation of how he wants to fulfill his father's dream made The American Nightmare someone that the audience could root for.

However, it's been six long years since the former Intercontinental Champion was part of WWE. A lot has changed during that period. Many top stars have departed the company, while many other world-class individuals have debuted and taken WWE by storm.

Most importantly, WWE has become massively popular among the younger demographic, a majority of which is unaware of Cody Rhodes and his achievements outside of WWE.

Cody Rhodes needs to be established as a main event talent before he takes on the Head of the Table

Even during his first WWE stint, The American Nightmare wasn't the main event player one would expect. He was a mid-card performer at best before he revitalized his career outside WWE.

Reigns vs. Rhodes cannot be just another match. Vince McMahon can take a page out of Tony Khan's book and book Cody Rhodes' rise, similar to that of Hangman Adam Page.

WWE needs to have the former TNT Champion build some momentum before his paths cross with Roman Reigns. He has unfinished business with names like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre and must explore those storylines first. These rivalries will help him get familiar with the WWE audience again.

This way, Rhodes would be able to solidify himself as a legitimate contender to dethrone the Tribal Chief. WWE needs to be patient and let Cody develop as a babyface. If they play their cards right, The American Nightmare could very well emerge as the superstar who takes the title off Roman Reigns.

Edited by Prem Deshpande