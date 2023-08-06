Why was Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar the second match at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring potential reason

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's match at SummerSlam 2023 is a contest many WWE fans awaited. Despite the match being a non-title one, the excitement for it was like a title match. While Rhodes walked out as the winner, many fans are still wondering why this match was placed second on the card at SummerSlam.

One major reason behind the same could be Lesnar wanting to leave early. Another reason could be that WWE might have wanted to space out this match between Rhodes and Lesnar from the main event, depending on how brutal it goes.

Maybe if Logan Paul hadn't left early, the match between Lesnar and Rhodes could have opened SummerSlam. After all, the opening and main event spots are massive in wrestling. While the main event is the conclusion, opening matches set the pace for the night.

In those regards, SummerSlam 2023 witnessed a great opening match between Logan Paul and Ricochet. After such an electric performance between the two, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the card plays out. WWE fans in the arena and watching on TV will be eager to witness all the action and surprises yet to come.

SummerSlam 2023 began with Logan Paul beating Ricochet

After feuding since Money in the Bank last month, Logan Paul and Ricochet faced each other in a singles match at SummerSlam 2023. While the match was always expected to be entertaining, both competitors took things one step further and put on a memorable performance.

The match between Paul and Ricochet was truly a back-and-forth action between the two. At various points in the match, it felt as if either man could win it. To top that, the dangerous stunts they performed kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Such was the action that unfolded.

However, toward the end, Paul pulled off a classic heel move, after someone from his team handed him brass knuckles. Using the same, Paul delivered a punch to Ricochet which caused the latter to fall to the ground. Next, Paul immediately went for the cover and won the match. This move by the YouTuber was met with a lot of boos.

While Paul walked out as the winner of this contest at SummerSlam 2023, it will be interesting to see the reaction he gets on RAW this week. Another aspect that will be worth monitoring is what Ricochet will have to say to the 28-year-old on the red brand.

