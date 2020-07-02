Why Cody Rhodes will recreate Four Horsemen in AEW (Opinion)

Cody Rhodes and FTR were Arn Anderson's choice for modern-day Horsemen.

Cody Rhodes has had a long run as a top babyface in AEW.

They just need the 4th man to complete this possible stable (Pic Source: AEW)

Cody Rhodes is the American Nightmare. The heir to the legacy of Dusty Rhodes and the inaugural AEW TNT Champion is perhaps the top babyface in the company. His triumph over Lance Archer at the Double or Nothing PPV justified the fan worship. But something of late has started catching people's eye, and it began with the arrival of FTR.

Arn Anderson named Cody Rhodes and FTR as potential members of a modern-day Four Horsemen

Months ago, Arn Anderson on his podcast named Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and FTR a.k.a The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Since FTR came to AEW, those murmurs have only gotten stronger.

Keep in mind that Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are original horsemen, it's not hard to see how the former WWE Tag Team Champions could relaunch the group in a different model. The most obvious way to do this is with The Nightmare Family.

While Cody has been presented as a top babyface, there are indications that they may not last for long. If there is one thing that AEW has done well is building a story. The build to Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley was almost pitch-perfect. Cody's storyline with MJF was also a masterclass.

Long-term storytelling is the norm in AEW. They're not afraid to keep a story going, as long as it makes sense. Cody Rhodes, himself, is seeming to lay the seeds for a group of his own to enter the AEW landscape of groups with Tweets like these.

Happy Birthday!



Digging your truck, looks like it has a lot of horsepower. https://t.co/EVs7Je3AHY — Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 30, 2020

FTR doesn't seem to hide it either, with their not-too-subtle hints at the Four Horsemen stable in AEW. When they debuted, they wasted no time tweeting this picture out.

Cody and FTR seem to be a perfect fit in so many aspects. The question remains who will be the powerhouse or the fourth man of the group. Could it Cody Rhodes's former rivals such as Shawn Spears or Lance Archer? Perhaps, that's a discussion for another time.

While Cody being a face is true to his form, a heel turn is never far off. Especially if AEW fans turn on him,a story is already in place, and it would be great for Cody Rhodes to explore his Nightmarish side. Time will tell if this turns out to be true, but if it does, it will be a sight to behold.