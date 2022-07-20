Why did Cora Jade throw the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in the trash?

Cora Jade left the WWE Universe aghast with her latest showcase of disdain against the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

In April 2022, Roxanne Perez made her debut on WWE television. Perez along with her tag team partner Jade, defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne at NXT: The Great American Bash to win the tag team titles.

Why did Cora Jade throw the Women's Tag Team title in the trash?

Jade befriended Perez and addressed fans this week to cite the reason behind the assault on her former tag team partner. She highlighted that she attacked her due to a fit of jealousy over her garnering an opportunity for the Women's Championship on the developmental territory.

This was Jade's first title in WWE. Last year, she competed in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's title but was unable to win the title. 'The true generation of Jade' has seemingly kicked off with the NXT Superstar's heel turn.

Cora Jade participated in the main event of the show, Battle Royal. The winner earned an opportunity to challenge Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Championship.

Zoey Stark made her surprising return and towards the end of the match, she seemed to be the only contender left in the ring. A crafty Jade appeared in the ring and attempted to throw Stark over the ropes but the latter managed to counter her attack and pick up the win.

Is history repeating itself with the Cora Jade incident?

Former WWE star Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) made a name for herself for her athletic skills in the ring in the early 90s.

The historic rivalry between WCW and WWE, termed as the Monday Night Wars, resulted in many superstars from WWE to join forces with Ted Turner's WCW Nitro.

Blayze was released from her WWE contract in December 1995, while still being the Women's Champion. In a bid to spite her former employees, she made an appearance on WCW Nitro with the WWE Women's Title and threw it in a trash can while the show aired live.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 12/18/95: Alundra Blayze, formerly and once again known as Madusa, shows up on WCW Nitro and tosses the WWF Women's Championship belt into a trash can. 12/18/95: Alundra Blayze, formerly and once again known as Madusa, shows up on WCW Nitro and tosses the WWF Women's Championship belt into a trash can. https://t.co/zNYf3rXOEH

Currently, the women's tag team titles across WWE brands are now vacant. With Cora Jade's recent act of rebellion, it is yet to be seen what's next for the women's tag team division on NXT.

