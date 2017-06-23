Why did CM Punk leave the WWE?

There were several reasons why CM Punk left the WWE in 2014.

CM Punk left the WWE on bad terms

CM Punk, one of WWE’s most popular and decorated Superstars in recent times, was released by the company in 2014 under mysterious circumstances.

Punk’s departure from the WWE came as a shock to many in the WWE Universe and it had become a topic of much discussion and debate until Punk himself had clarified the reasons behind him leaving the WWE.

CM Punk, as mentioned earlier, was one of WWE’s most popular and “over” Superstars during his time with the company. Punk was picked up by WWE after he had become one of the hottest names on the independent wrestling circuit following his stint with Ring of Honor.

Initially assigned to WWE’s then-developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2006, Punk made his actual WWE debut on an ECW Live Event on 24th June 2006, subsequently appearing on television on the 4th July 2006 episode of ECW, in a pre-taped promotional segment.

CM Punk would go on to have a decorated and illustrious career with the WWE, winning nearly ever Championship that the company had to offer. Punk became a five-time World Champion, an ECW Champion, an Intercontinental Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion during his time with the WWE.

The Straight Edge Superstar’s incredible popularity and all of his momentum would, however, come crashing down, when in an unprecedented and sudden move, the WWE released him in June 2014.

Punk’s last WWE appearance was the 2014 Royal Rumble match and he was not seen on WWE television afterwards.

After months of rumours, speculation and conflicting information, CM Punk appeared on his friend Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014, where he clarified the circumstances surrounding his departure from the WWE. Here is the video of his interview:

Also read: 5 biggest reasons why WWE Superstars leave the company

Further, Punk had stated that he had met with Vince McMahon and Triple H about not wanting to wrestle Triple H at Wrestlemania 30.

On the nature of his termination, CM Punk clarified that he hadn’t quit the WWE, but that he was fired by the company on the day of his wedding to the then-WWE Superstar AJ Lee.

Punk’s departure from the WWE can, therefore, be summed up to a whole build-up of reasons during his time with the company, with health concerns being the most important factor. Punk has also mentioned that at the time of his departure, he had “zero passion” left for professional wrestling and that he will "never" return to the WWE again.

Despite Vince McMahon's apology to Punk (which Punk had disregarded as a publicity stunt) on Steve Austin's show, Punk has never given any indication that he wants to ever come back to the WWE again and it looks like things might just end up remaining this way in the foreseeable future.

Punk has since forayed into the world of Mixed Martial Arts and currently competes in the UFC.

Although CM Punk has made various claims against WWE, the WWE hasn’t revealed their side of the story so far.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com