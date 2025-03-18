Why Dominik Mysterio named Penta as a potential Judgment Day member on WWE RAW explained

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to add a new member to The Judgment Day. In the latest episode of RAW, he got closer to doing so by pitching Penta as a potential new member of their heel faction. However, Finn Balor quickly turned down the offer, saying that Dirty Dom was a snake for thinking of adding a superstar who, like himself, was also after the Intercontinental Title.

Though Dominik Mysterio denied that he was aware that Penta was also gunning for the Intercontinental Championship, Carlito taunted him asking if he didn’t watch the shows. It appears that could have just been an attempt by Dirty Dom to distract Balor before he tries to add a former NXT Champion to the heel faction instead.

Mysterio was never seen talking to Penta. Instead, he was caught exchanging words with Karrion Kross for the last two editions of the red brand. This week, Dom and Kross were seen talking while Dakota Kai was on her way to the ring.

Additionally, Kross subtly mentioned in a cryptic tweet that he could be the newest member of the heel faction, as he has been in talks with someone, seemingly pointing at Dirty Dom. That said, the angle proposed above is just mere speculation at this point.

Dominik Mysterio could face former WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 41

The Judgment Day has been hanging by a thread for a while. The tensions within the heel faction have been growing with each week. Mysterio and Balor, have especially found it hard to coexist in recent times.

This week, Balor labeled Dirty Dom a “snake” after the latter suggested Penta’s name as a potential new member. Also, Mysterio cost Balor a match unintentionally while trying to help him against Bron Breakker.

WWE has sown the deep seeds for Mysterio and Balor’s feud. The Demon King could finally snap at Dirty Dom, pushing towards a showdown between them at WrestleMania 41.

With The Show of Shows looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor in the coming weeks.

