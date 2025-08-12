Why Dominik Mysterio could officially add an unlikely star to The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio currently reigns as the Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW. "Dirty" Dom, along with The Judgment Day, is on a dominant run in the Stamford-based promotion. While the heel group appears to be thriving on the surface, underlying tension between the members continues to simmer. That said, another member may soon join the faction, courtesy of Dominik Mysterio.

After the Intercontinental Championship, "Dirty" Dom has now set his sights on another title, but this time it's outside of WWE. The 28-year-old is headed to Mexico to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship in a four-way match against El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano at Triplemania XXXIII this Saturday.

While odds are stacked against Mysterio, given it's a four-way bout, he may receive unexpected assistance from fellow WWE Superstar El Grande Americano, who could become the latest member of The Judgment Day. While the masked superstar is also a part of the match, he may sacrifice his chance of winning the AAA Mega Title for Dominik Mysterio.

During this week's RAW, Dominik brought Americano to The Judgment Day clubhouse. While Finn Balor initially took issue with the masked superstar being there, he later came on board with the idea after Dominik explained his reason. "Dirty" Dom and El Grande Americano then defeated Dragon Lee and AJ Styles in a tag team match. The 28-year-old used a steel plate under his mask, a trick that Americano employs to put away his opponents, indicating solid teamwork between the two.

At Triplemania, Dominik and Americano may work together to take Vikingo and Dragon Lee out of the equation. The masked superstar may lie down and allow Mysterio to pin him, pledging his allegiance to The Judgment Day and allowing "Dirty" Dom to become a double champion. Americano's actions may lead to Dominik officially adding him to the heel group. That being said, it is just speculation at this point.

Dominik Mysterio potentially adding a new member may not sit well with Finn Balor

The apparent power struggle within The Judgment Day grows deeper with every passing week. While initially it was between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan, The Miracle Kid's absence has allowed Balor to make his moves unopposed. The Prince officially added Roxanne Perez to the group, replacing Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner.

Now, Liv's onscreen boyfriend may retaliate against Balor's power play by adding another member without taking the Irish star's approval. While Balor approved of Dominik working with El Grande Americano on RAW, the 28-year-old may take it a step further and officially add the masked superstar to The Judgment Day.

If Dominik Mysterio manages to become a double champion and add another member to the stable, Balor's disdain may grow deeper, further increasing tension within the group. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point.

