Why did Dominik Mysterio run away from his Valentine's Day date with Rhea Ripley? The WWE star's actions revealed

WWE wrote another intriguing chapter in the Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley narrative that has quickly grasped the wrestling world's attention. Over the last few days, both RAW Superstars have been hyping an eventful and exciting evening on Valentine's Day.

Their February 14 date was certainly eventful but not as exciting and heartening as the younger Mysterio or The Nightmare would've hoped. It was marred by Rey Mysterio from the get-go but reached a tragic climax when the 25-year-old left The Eradicator alone.

Here's a brief overview of the entire fiasco. When The Judgment Day members arrived at the hotel, Dominik found out that his reservation had already been taken by Rey Mysterion and his wife, Angie. However, in an attempt to avoid any chaos, the senior Mysterios left the place, leaving Dominik and Ripley together.

The two Judgment Day members were casually enjoying their food together when the waiter arrived, and Dominik Mysterio asked him to add the bill to the Mysterio tab. However, the restaurant server told him that he wasn't authorized to use the account. Dom reluctantly pulled out his credit card, which was also declined.

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE

My Latino Heat is safe.

Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.

See you tonight Mami’s back.My Latino Heat is safe.Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.See you tonight @DomMysterio35 Mami’s back. My Latino Heat is safe. Now it’s time for a nice Valentine’s Day date night away from all of you.See you tonight @DomMysterio35 🥰 https://t.co/fmQVJichV2

Things then quickly went downhill when the cops arrived looking for another table. After having flashbacks of the "hard time" he served in prison during The Holiday Season, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion quickly got anxious and fled the scene. This left a visibly annoyed Rhea Ripley to pay the bill.

This was an intriguing development for multiple reasons. It fuelled the ongoing storyline between Dominik and Rey Mysterio, but it may have sown some seeds of discord. Mami wasn't too pleased with her Valentine's Day date. She didn't want the cameraman around for the evening, but her 25-year-old partner insisted.

Furthermore, the 2023 Women's Rumble winner was frustrated when she was forced to pay for dinner. She cut the wine bottle out of the waiter's tip.

Could this be a sign of cracks in the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley? Probably not. However, Dom might have to think about repaying his Mami in one way or another.

Dominik Mysterio is likely to face his father at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Before the date even began, Dom and Mami took another opportunity to ruin another personal occasion for Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 was seated at their table with his wife, Angie. His son, alongside The Eradicator, was visibly upset and confronted the masked legend.

The father and son duo have been at loggerheads since Dominik betrayed Rey at Clash at the Castle. Since then, he and his Judgment Day friends have forced the Lucha Libre legend to flee RAW and ply his trade at SmackDown. Even then, Dominik and co. have not wasted any opportunity to pester senior Mysterio.

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

The only logical payoff for this father-son saga is a massive encounter at WrestleMania.

WWE will probably book Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows, making this the second-ever such encounter to occur at Mania. It remains to be seen what is in store for the father and son as WWE heads towards WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes