Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest gifts given to the world by WWE. One of the greatest wrestlers of all time has now become one of the most valuable names in Hollywood through his films.

He currently showcases one of the best physiques in the world. However, one particular set of his muscles has never been clearly defined - his abs.

So why can't Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have six-pack abs?

In an interview with WIRED, Johnson disclosed the reasons behind his abs not being properly visible. His abdominal muscles were torn during a match:

"I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis in a wrestling match... That caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery... so they're not like perfect abs." (8:43-9:05)

Story continues below ad

He might not have six-pack abs, but that didn't stop him from getting the lead role in the upcoming DC movie "Black Adam." Fans will witness his best shape yet in the film.

Is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson open to a WWE return?

The People's Champion announced his official retirement from in-ring competition in 2019 via Instagram. However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of coming out of retirement.

For years, fans have been anticipating a showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. In an interview with Dish Nation, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was asked about the possibility of the much-awaited dream match at WrestleMania. His answer gives hope to all of his fans, to say the least.

“I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns. I’m very happy, very proud for the work that he’s doing, as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they’re doing, and we’ll see down the road."

Story continues below ad

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest heel in WWE, and The Rock will quickly become the biggest babyface if and when he makes a comeback. If the confrontation happens at WrestleMania 39, the show might become its greatest edition.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far