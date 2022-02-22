"He's gonna fire me... I'm fired" - Ex-WWE star on his awkward moment with Vince McMahon

Bill Anderson expected to be fired after he was caught doing an impersonation of Vince McMahon in the WWE locker room.

Anderson worked for WWE in various non-wrestling roles, including as a referee and ring announcer. Formerly known as The Black Knight, he also wrestled for the company between 1983 and 1991.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Anderson recalled how he made his fellow superstars laugh by walking around the locker room like McMahon. Unbeknownst to him, the WWE Chairman was there to watch his impersonation.

“One time I turned around and he didn’t tell anybody he was showing up in L.A. and he stood there in the entrance to the dressing room and watched me," said Anderson. "My blood just ran through my head because I thought, ‘He’s gonna fire me… I’m fired.’ I was ring announcing that night." [20:49-21:06]

Anderson also said in the interview that Vince McMahon once banned every WWE Superstar, except Andre the Giant, from drinking alcohol in the locker room.

How Vince McMahon reacted to Bill Anderson’s impersonation

Five minutes after impersonating Vince McMahon, Bill Anderson bumped into his boss at a urinal. He apologized to McMahon and clarified that his impression was not meant to be disrespectful.

Fortunately for Anderson, the WWE Chairman saw the funny side and had no problem with him joking around backstage.

“He goes, ‘Look, there’s not a problem, as long as the boys are laughing on the road and having a good time. At my expense, it’s okay, it’s all in fun. No harm done,'" Anderson recalled. "I was like, ‘Thank God because I thought I was gonna get fired,’ because there I am imitating Vince, of all people, and all the boys were laughing." [21:31-21:56]

Anderson also worked as a trainer during his days in the wrestling business. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior were among the most high-profile names he trained in the 1980s.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier