5 Reasons why Finn Balor deserves another push for the title

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 610 // 21 Nov 2018, 02:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Balor is one of the most popular superstars in the WWE

It's a question that no one has an answer to. Why is Finn Balor not part of the top card on Monday Night RAW? Can anybody explain it? It's very tough to explain why all of a sudden someone's push can be dropped and be left to be a mid-card player for seemingly no apparent wrongdoing.

Is it because he's injury prone? That's not true, he's had as many injuries as anyone on the roster. Be it Rollins, Ambrose, Reigns or now even Braun Strowman. One probable reason could be(and it would be sad if it is one) that Finn is just not as big or as muscular as some of his counterparts(is that the reason behind the recent bulked up look of Dean Ambrose?).

But either way, leaving everything aside one thing is for sure, with Braun Strowman gone for a while and chance of him resurfacing until Royal Rumble looking pretty slim, RAW might need someone to take his place and this does look a perfect time for Finn to get another push for the title. And it's not out of Fandom, there are some legitimate reasons he deserves that Push:

1. He's as good as anyone

In the ring, On the Mic, Balor can take on anyone

Name the top guys on Raw right now and just list out the things that they can do, in the ring and out of it. Everything that they can do, Balor can do it as well.

That is something the former Universal Champion has shown time and again. He is one of the best performers in the ring right now in WWE, rivalling the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins. Pick anyone and you won't find Balor falling short on any level.

An accomplished star in both NJPW and NXT, The Demon King has already been there and done that. All he needs is a chance to do it in the big arena.

1 / 5 NEXT