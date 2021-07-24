Why had Finn Balor gone back to NXT?

Finn Balor is once again in the title picture on the WWE main roster, only a week after his return.

In this week's episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns turned down John Cena's challenge for the Universal Championship, only to be confronted by Finn Balor. To everyone's surprise, he accepted. But he did so after consulting with Paul Heyman, so there may be a plan behind his acceptance.

Though his return has been triumphant so far, many wonder why Finn Balor left the WWE main roster to go back to NXT in the first place.

Finn Balor's reason for returning to NXT

Finn Balor’s 2nd NXT run was one for the ages. Became my 2nd favorite wrestler in WWE during this run. From his shocking return, to his even more shocking heel turn, to his NXT Championship victory, to an amazing title reign. It was just perfect. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U2mkVCRSt8 — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) July 23, 2021

In late 2019, Finn Balor faced The Fiend at a pay-per-view and was demolished. Following the match, he took a break, but when he returned, it turned out they wanted him to work in NXT.

Originally, the plan was for him to work there for a short period. However, this period extended to more than a year. In an interview with FOX Sports, Balor revealed the reason for his run on NXT.

"The office came to me and said, ‘Hey, we know you need a little time to regroup and refocus, and we could use your help in NXT. Would you be open to the option of returning there for a little while? Maybe it’s three months, maybe it’s six months. But you recalibrate your character and then go back to RAW or SmackDown,'" Finn Balor said.

Balor admitted that he enjoyed his time in NXT and would not change a thing about it.

Finn Balor had a whole NXT run before he made the jump to the main roster to immediately win the WWE Universal Championship. Unfortunately, his luck was not the best as he was injured in the same match where he won the title and had to relinquish it.

Balor spent almost a year away from the ring. When he returned, he had an inconsistent and forgettable run on the main roster, despite some amazing matches.

The superstar is currently looking forward to a better run on the main roster. Facing Roman Reigns for the Universal title so soon, he has a chance to make an immediate mark.

Edited by Vishal Kataria