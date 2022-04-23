Why did Finn Balor lose the WWE United States Championship?

Finn Balor fans worldwide were disappointed when he dropped the United States Championship to Theory last week on RAW. Here is a man who has it all - the look, the skill, and the admiration of the fans.

Why did WWE choose to have Balor drop the title to someone like Theory, who still has some way to go...many asked on social media!?

We asked the best in the business, Bill Apter, to weigh in and share his thoughts following the title change.

"It was a good pro wrestling match. Theory brings new attention to the US title as it's now tied in with Vincent Kennedy McMahon and there is so much in terms of storyline that can be done with this now! Maybe Vince will start coming out to ringside with him during his TV title defenses," said Bill Apter.

As Mr. Apter suggests, the title change was probably more about Theory than Finn Balor, the former champion. Vince McMahon sees a lot of promise in the young man, and has therefore decided to align with him on-screen in such a big way.

WWE has been critiqued for not building new stars from the ground up, and putting the title around Theory's waist was probably a great way to rectify this. The young man could lead a whole new generation of stars, also consisting of Gable Steveson, Bron Breakker, Madcap Moss, Raquel Rodriguez, and the likes!

What does the future hold for Finn Balor on WWE RAW?

Finn Balor is only 40 years old, and considering how superstars like Randy Orton and AJ Styles are still going strong, he probably has many good years still left.

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor Falling down is how we grow.

Staying down is how we die.

STAND UP Falling down is how we grow. Staying down is how we die. STAND UP https://t.co/CsV4XPfvbg

He will certainly be in the United States or Intercontinental title contention at some point. Whether or not he gets another shot at Roman Reigns still remains to be seen.

Do you think Balor is the most under-utilized star on the roster today? Let us know in the comments section below.

