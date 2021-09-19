Finn Balor must defeat Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021: Here's Why

'The Demon' Finn Balor is set to face the current Universal Champion - Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view. This will be the second time Balor will challenge Reigns for the coveted title this month.

Both are excellent Superstars, with Roman Reigns the face of WWE and Finn Balor one of the most-loved wrestlers currently in the business. Both have clashed several times before and have created memorable matches together.

However, Finn Balor hasn't defeated the Tribal Chief since 2016. Extreme Rules is an opportunity he must not waste.

Why must Finn Balor defeat Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021?

Roman Reigns is the company's top heel and hasn't been dethroned as the Universal Champion for more than a year. Finn Balor is one of the best babyface wrestlers currently in WWE, who may be an ideal person to dethrone The Head of the Table.

At Extreme Rules, Finn Balor will use his 'Demon' alter-ego for the first time after 27 months, with the Demon's last appearance being in June 2019. WWE has always made sure that Finn Balor's demonic persona feels special. Since debuting on the main roster, The Demon King has never lost a match in WWE. Losing at Extreme Rules will put a great dent in the legitimacy of The Demon.

It was recently announced that Roman Reigns is set to face his long-time rival - Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021, which is the next WWE pay-per-view after Extreme Rules. This is currently the biggest WWE match planned for this year, and it doesn't need a title to be called so.

WWE also made it clear that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns will take place at Crown Jewel even if Reigns loses his title at Extreme Rules. This means that Finn Balor can have a decent reign as the Universal Champion until Roman Reigns comes back to get the Universal Title.

This way, the Demon as well as the Tribal Chief's relevancy will be maintained, and fans will get a much awaited Finn Balor world title reign. Also, WWE always uses as many stars as possible at its Saudi Arabia shows. If Balor defeats Reigns at Extreme Rules, it may set up a triple threat match for the Universal Title at Crown Jewel.

Triple Threat match or not, Finn Balor winning the Universal Title at Extreme Rules 2021 will surely be a moment to be remembered for years.

What do you think? Will Finn Balor defeat Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021? Tell us in the comments section!

