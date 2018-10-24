Why Finn Balor should be the new face of RAW

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 24 // 24 Oct 2018, 11:47 IST

Finn Balor poses with Bayley

With last night's announcement about the sudden departure of Roman Reigns, everyone seems to be scratching their heads wondering who will be the new face of RAW.

Some could argue that WWE invested too much into Roman Reigns and weren’t prepared for him to potentially leave. That there was no back up plan. If there was, many WWE fans feel that the choice for successor would be obvious.

Lucky for the WWE they have some major events coming around the corner like Survivor Series and The Royal Rumble that have historically been used to help propel talent to the top of the card.

So even if they don't have a back up plan, there is time to build a story around someone that will lead them into the spot vacated by Roman Reigns. Now the question is, who should that be?

The answer…Finn Balor. Disagree? Here are 5 reasons why Finn Balor should be the new face of RAW.

#5 He deserves it

Finn Balor Universal Champion

Everything Paul Heyman said about Roman Reigns on last night's RAW, about what a true WWE champion needs to be, we already know isn’t what Brock Lesnar is and Braun Strowman just isn’t there...yet.

When looking at the current RAW roster, the one wrestler that actually fits Paul Heyman’s description of a hard working, deserving champion is Finn Balor.

WWE hasn’t really done anything with Finn Balor in the past year, but night after night, he’s been there helping make other wrestlers look good, doing what he's asked to do, the whole while with a smile on his face.

While he also seems to have been pushed down to mid-card level, it wouldn't take much for Balor to climb back to the top. He is one of the hardest working wrestlers both inside and outside the ring.

