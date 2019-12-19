Why Hangman Page will turn heel and join The Dark Order (Opinion)

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Dec 2019, 09:25 IST SHARE

It was going to happen...

The Dark Order finally made an impact. The vignettes have been running for weeks and they have been on the lookout for new recruits. For the most part, it was thought that they were going after jobbers, but it looks like another big star could be joining them down the line.

The Dark Order destroyed The Elite as well as SCU in the middle of the ring. They even showcased 2 new recruits in the form of The Beaver Boys. Even Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes got involved, but they were beaten down. The only person who didn't show up was Hangman Page.

Page has been in a strange place for weeks now having recently left The Elite in order to find his own way. But recently, on Being The Elite, he was shown to be intoxicated and then tried to show a Dark Order video to Private Party.

The loss tonight to the Lucha Bros has cemented the idea that Hangman Page could be next on the list. During the match, The Dark Order seemed to interrupt the broadcast while the match was going on. The signs seem to point to Page in some shape or form.

While the group could recruit jobbers, it makes sense that in order to be received as a legitimate threat, they would need to induct a big star. A former Bullet Club and Elite member could be just what the group needs to get over.

Hangman Page hasn't been the same since he lost his match against Chris Jericho at All Out. The move was smart as it allowed Jericho to establish his own heel stable. While some would think that Hangman Page would join The Inner Circle, it could be that they already have enough members.

Page needs to show that he's not a loser and him defecting to a group that takes advantage of people who are on a losing streak could make for good storytelling. It's an intriguing storyline, which will play out across 2020. Will this happen? In the world of professional wrestling, as Sting said, nothing is for sure.