Why was Hulk Hogan removed from the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015? Reason why he returned

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest wrestlers of his generation. As the most popular WWE Superstar in the 1980s, Hogan was at the center stage of professional wrestling for a long time.

From main-eventing the inaugural WrestleMania alongside Mr. T to infamously body-slamming Andre the Giant, The Hulkster was part of the industry's most significant moments. However, controversy hasn't eluded the Hall of Famer, who made the news for all the wrong reasons in July 2015.

In July 2015, The National Enquirer released an "unauthorized sex tape" that included a racial slur concerning his daughter's boyfriend. The general feeling was that The Hulkster showed immense intolerance and disrespect to a particular ethnic group.

Hogan immediately apologized for the questionable comments he made in 2007:

"It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it."

WWE has a zero-tolerance policy in regards to racism. Committed to its ethos of inclusion, the Stamford-based promotion.

The awful incident led to WWE removing The Immortal One from the Hall of Fame. Furthermore, all references to Hogan were removed, and he even received universal flak from the wrestling world.

Fortunately for all the Hulkamaniacs, Hulk Hogan was reinstated into the HOF three years after mending ties with WWE. His popularity, though, has taken a dip as fans haven't forgotten his unspeakable racial slurs.

There were severe concerns about Hulk Hogan's health

The Hulkster opened the show on WWE "RAW is XXX" in January. Around the same time, rumors started circulating that Hogan was paralyzed. The legend used a cane to walk.

On his podcast, Kurt Angle claimed that Hulk Hogan had back surgery where some nerves were cut. As a result, he had lost all feeling in his legs.

"He had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. So let’s use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

The Immortal One quickly denied all the rumors, claiming he wasn't paralyzed. Simultaneously, he makes rare public appearances.

