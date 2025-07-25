Why is Hulk Hogan in the WWE Hall of Fame twice?

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 25, 2025 08:11 GMT
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC - Source: Getty
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In NYC - Source: Getty

The passing of the legendary Hulk Hogan marks the end of an era in professional wrestling. The industry, and indeed, pop culture itself, lost one of its most defining icons this week. Hogan, a 12-time World Champion across WWE and WCW, leaves behind a complex legacy that has changed the wrestling landscape forever.

Ad

Widely regarded as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of boots, Hogan was the man who brought professional wrestling to the mainstream with the unstoppable wave of Hulkamania in the 1980s. Even after his red-and-yellow prime with the WWF, when wrestling was brought to national audiences with pay-per-view (WrestleMania), cable TV, and even network TV (Saturday Night's Main Event), he reinvented himself as the black-and-white anti-hero in the '90s, leading the New World Order (nWo) and launching WCW into its most dominant run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is for these two eras of immense influence that Hogan holds the rare distinction of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice; first as an individual in 2005, and later in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Hogan’s first induction came in 2005, when his singles career, headlined by multiple WrestleMania main events and championship reigns, earned him a place among the immortals. However, his impact was too significant to be summed up by just one plaque. In 2020, WWE inducted Hogan again, this time as a founding member of the revolutionary nWo alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman.

Though Hogan was temporarily removed from the Hall of Fame in 2015 following a controversy, he was quietly reinstated in 2018. WWE publicly acknowledged his return to the Hall during Extreme Rules that same year. Despite all the ups and downs, there’s no erasing the footprint Hogan left on the business.

Ad

Tributes pour in for Hulk Hogan after his death

Since the heartbreaking news broke, tributes have poured in from the wrestling world and beyond. While Hulk Hogan's career was not without controversy, Hogan's contributions to sports entertainment are universally acknowledged.

Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Triple H, Sting, Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, and more have shared emotional messages celebrating the life and legacy of the Hulkster, as have the POTUS Donald Trump and his deputy, JD Vance.

Ad
Ad

Hulk Hogan's passing has sent shockwaves through the industry, and its timing, just days after the death of music legend Ozzy Osbourne, has added to the grief felt by fans across multiple generations.

Hulk Hogan didn’t just captivate audiences inside the squared circle; he transcended wrestling, becoming a household name across America and worldwide. His legacy as one of the greatest and most impactful figures in wrestling history will be eternally immortal.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications