Why is a temporary heel turn good for Braun Strowman and WWE?

On the most recent edition of Raw, the WWE Universe got a sneak peek at Braun Strowman’s potential heel turn. Braun Strowman turned on Roman Reigns during their tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. The trio of Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman then proceeded to destroy The Shield and stood tall as Raw went off the air.

Now it’s still uncertain whether Braun will become a full-fledged heel in the coming weeks or the alliance with Ziggler and McIntyre (and hence, the heel turn) would only last until the Super Show-Down event on October 6th where The Shield would be squaring off against Ziggler, Strowman and McIntyre.

Many members of the WWE Universe were quite disappointed with Braun showing signs of a heel turn on Raw as he has been the most over babyface since last November and was preferred by many as the top guy of the company over Roman Reigns.

Braun Strowman after winning the Greatest Royal Rumble earlier this year.

As over as Braun was as a babyface, a heel turn wouldn’t be that bad either. If you may remember, Braun Strowman turned face last year for the first time ever. Before that, he worked as a monster heel. Raw currently lacks top heels. While over heels like Kevin Owens and Elias can’t seem to pick up momentum and up and coming heels like Drew McIntyre and the Authors of Pain on the verge of breaking out, Raw needs a strong villain character to be an obstacle in the path of top babyfaces like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Although Braun Strowman worked as an excellent face, his gimmick and catchphrases went really over with the fans, a short heel run would be great too. A heel turn would also keep his character fresh and interesting. Strowman’s feuds against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn from last year are still talked about today and it would be interesting to see what the creative has in store for him this time.

With Smackdown having a wide variety of interesting heel characters like Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, it’s time for Raw to step up its game and develop some interesting heel characters as well. Constable Corbin has been doing well as of late, Kevin Owens is also undergoing some changes, and Drew McIntyre is on his way to the top too, but he won’t be able to showcase his true potential until he breaks free from Dolph Ziggler and thus, it would take him some time to become the top heel of the company. So, it only makes sense for a Monster Heel run for Braun Strowman, especially for the time being unless another interesting heel character is ready to take that mantle.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman is now official for Hell in a Cell.

The Creative has done an excellent job in booking Braun Strowman so far and his character will only get more interesting with each passing week. Braun has also cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to get a Hell in a Cell match for the Universal title against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell so it would be interesting to see how well does he handle his loss, as a title run at this point looks unlikely for Braun Strowman but if he wins, that would open a lot of other possibilities.