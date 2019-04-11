Why is The Undertaker wrestling in 2019?

Undertaker looked like a shadow of his former self when he returned to RAW this past Monday

Widely considered to be one of the greatest in-ring characters in WWE history, The Undertaker has been a WWE staple ever since he debuted in the company at Survivor Series 1990. In the twenty-nine years since, the Deadman has been a part of some of the greatest moments in WWE history. His 24-2 record at WrestleMania is something that will not be replicated ever again.

From his first World Championship win against Hulk Hogan at Survivor Series 1991 to his series of matches against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, the Texas-native was renowned for being a great in-ring performer with a character unlike any other in the business.

Taker seemed like old wine as he hit his stride during the late 2000s having great matches against the likes of Batista, Edge, Triple H, and the aforementioned Shawn Michaels. For a while, it seemed like The Phenom would never lose at The Showcase of Immortals but the WWE Universe was in for a rude shock as Taker was defeated by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, which ended his undefeated streak.

Ever since his loss to Lesnar at WrestleMania 30, it has become increasingly difficult to watch the Deadman perform inside the squares circle. Although he currently works a handful of matches per year, he is nowhere as good as he used to be a decade ago. In fact, most of Taker's recent matches have him doing a handful of moves. The Deadman has a hard time walking after every match.

After what seemed like an end to his career after he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, the Deadman returned at WrestleMania 34 to challenge John Cena in a match that barely lasted three minutes.

Taker is ruining his legacy by returning time and time again to compete inside the squared circle when he clearly should've retired a few years. He is sloppy in the ring, can barely move and is injured after his match. While one can understand the circumstances behind it, is it worth putting your own health and legacy on the line? Taker is one of the biggest cash cows for Vince McMahon and WWE, so them asking the Deadman to appear on TV is understandable.

Undertaker wrestling in 2019 isn't something even the fans want to see. They just want Mark Calaway to call it a day and hang up his boots. He has had one of the greatest runs in WWE history and is the most recognized names in professional wrestling history. The man has already taken a lot of punishment over the last couple of decades and we don't want to see him having a hard time walking back after a match.

