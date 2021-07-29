Why is Triple H called The Game?

Triple H has had many nicknames over the years. Nicknames are common place in WWE, and usually describe a wrestler's particular character or traits. For example, back in the day, we had Triple H's Evolution teammate, 'The Legend Killer' Randy Orton, who was simply beating WWE legends left, right and center throughout a run in the mid-2000's. The nickname worked for him during that time.

Triple H's nickname 'The Game' was something that stuck with Triple H after calling himself 'The Game' in an unscripted promo. It describes Triple H as being the best in the game and not a student of the game. Essentially being the top wrestler in WWE.

How did Triple H get the nickname The Game?

Triple H explained to Loudwire’s Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction the origin of 'The Game' nickname:

"I legitimately said it in a promo off the cuff, an unscripted promo with Jim Ross. We were backstage, it was an unscripted promo, Jim literally came in and said, ‘I’m gonna ask you these questions, answer how you want.’ It was right when I was turning, I was really becoming the hard edged heel. A big term then was being a student of the game. You really want to be good at this business, you gotta be a student of the game. Just like anything else. You want to be a great NBA player, you gotta be a student of the game, you gotta watch the people that came before you, you gotta study everything. All of that, it was said a lot in our business. And in that promo, I legitimately used the F word and they had to beep it out, the promo was so good that they were like, ‘We’re gonna keep it, we’re just gonna beep out the F word,’ but I didn’t think anything more about it than that. And then, following week on TV when I came out, there were signs that just said, ‘Triple H the F-ing Game,’ or 'Triple H is the Game’ or whatever it was. The Game thing stuck," Triple H said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Does Triple H have any other nicknames?

Triple H has a handful of nicknames, including 'The Game'. He has been dubbed 'The Cerebral Assain' by Jim Ross during commentary, and also 'The King of Kings'. The latter came from his secondary entrance theme created by Motörhead, a song entitled with the same name.

The Game.

The Cerebral Assassin.

The KING of Kings.

Papa H.



