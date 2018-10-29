Opinion: Why Velveteen Dream is "The Future" of WWE

Mayank Jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 62 // 29 Oct 2018, 01:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's in store for the Velveteen Dream?

The Velveteen Dream is one of the most charismatic stars who has stepped foot in WWE. It's been more than two years since The Dream debuted on NXT Television. Despite having a rough start, he has become a huge fan favorite as of late. Even John Cena said that The Dream is "The One" possibly picking him to be the person who carries the company on his back in the near future.

The Velveteen Dream was involved in the phenomenal ladder match at NXT Takeover : New Orleans and had spectacular bouts against Aleister Black and Ricochet and is now sharing the main event scene with the NXT champion Tomasso Ciampa.

He has a very versatile character. He can work equally well whether he acts as a heel or is being portrayed as a face. At the moment, in the world of professional wrestling, it doesn't matter whether you are receiving opposite reactions to what type of role you are playing or not, the most important thing for the superstars is to prompt the fans to give them a reaction to them and it just so happens that Velveteen Dream is the guy for that.

A niche gimmick is what the Velveteen Dream has and he could get super 'over' among the fans once he makes his main roster debut. In addition to that, he is the perfect man with a perfect gimmick who knows how to cut a decent promo. It's a skill to make the fans get engrossed into the programming, and Velveteen has mastered it.

Of course, the dream has a great wrestling style. He can throw in handsome moves and could do dangerous spots while overselling the opponent's moves at the same time. He can blend in with almost everyone and can produce splendid bouts. Ironically, he could even beat Cena to establish himself as the face of the company.

Below is a clip of him giving a priceless reaction to build up his feud against ricochet.

WWE has invested a lot in the Velveteen Dream. He is just in his early twenties and could go a long way in pro wrestling. His future is shiny bright but perhaps the ball is in the WWE's court as the Dream has proven himself. The main roster creative team could either push him to the moon or using his subtle gimmick as a tool, pave the way for his demise.