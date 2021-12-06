Johnny Gargano is known as one of the most skilled in-ring talents in WWE. The former NXT Champion has also performed in most of the company's major matches, especially during the black-and-gold era of NXT.

Gargano made his appearance at NXT WarGames 2021 as part of the Old School team, which included other WWE NXT stars such as Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne. But, according to rumors, this was his last match in the NXT brand.

Why is Johnny Gargano leaving WWE NXT?

Gargano’s contract had already expired on the 3rd of December, but it was extended because the former NXT Champion was a part of the NXT WarGames. Though the match was won by The New School team, the former multi-time NXT North American Champion was gave his best in the main event.

Johnny Gargano could be on his way out of WWE

As mentioned earlier, Johnny Gargano has been of the most popular faces WWE and won the Tag Team Championships, NXT Championship, and the North American Championship.

He is also the first ever man to win the NXT Triple Crown Championship and has been a part of some incredible matches involving opponents like Adam Cole, Andrade Cien Almas, Tommaso Ciampa, and many more.

In the past few months, many former WWE stars have moved to AEW. Former NXT Champions like Malakai Black, Adam Cole and Andrade, have all joined AEW and are now contributing heavily to their new home promotion.

Fans assume that Gargano might also choose to take the same path as his fellow superstars and might be seen in AEW in the near future. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

