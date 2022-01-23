During the January 21, 2022 episode of SmackDown, Kid Rock was shown sitting in the front row prior to Sami Zayn's "In-Zayn" segment. The rock icon has had a long-standing affiliation with WWE that goes back as far as the Attitude Era.

The Undertaker used the 2000 single “American Bad Ass” as his entrance theme during his days riding his motorcycle to the ring. His cover of ZZ Tops "Legs" was also used by former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler.

Not only has the Detroit-born artist contributed to superstars theme songs, he has also contributed to pay-per-view anthems. His songs "Celebrate" and "New Orleans" were used for WrestleMania's 30 and 34, respectively.

One of his biggest moments for the company came at WrestleMania 25 in his hometown. He performed a medley of his greatest hits, prior to the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal. However, the performance was removed from the post-release of the event due to legal reasons.

He was honored in 2018 when he was inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. He was inducted alongside Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry, Ivory, The Dudley Boyz, Hillbilly Jim, Jarrius "JJ" Robertson and Goldberg.

Why is Kid Rock in the WWE Hall of Fame?

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his contributions towards Vince McMahon's company over the years. From the use of his music and live performances, Rock opened another door in the entertainment world for WWE.

What did Kid Rock say about his WWE Hall of Fame induction?

When it was announced that Kid Rock would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the star spoke with Billboard about what it meant to him:

"Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I’m grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend." (h/t The Detroit News)

He was ultimately inducted into the Class of 2018 by WWE Executive Triple H in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center.

