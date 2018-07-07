Why Kota Ibushi should win the 2018 G1 Climax

It's time for Ibushi to Shine

After his standout performance in WWE Cruiserweight Classic, Kota Ibushi refused to sign a full term contract with the company which was a prime reason for his loss to the eventual winner TJ Perkins in the semifinals of the tournament.

Ibushi has been working as a freelance performer for wrestling promotions all around the globe ever since. But now it seems like he has his foot set in New Japan Pro wrestling.

This has led to speculations that Kota Ibushi is going to win the G1 Climax and challenge Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlekingdom 13 in the Tokyo Dome.

Earlier this month, the blocks for the 28th Edition of G1 Climax which will take place from July 14 till August 12 were announced. The most interesting piece of news coming out of this announcement was the fact that Ibushi and Golden Lovers stablemate and current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega were placed in the same block.

The history between Omega and Ibushi dates back to their time together in the Dramatic Dream Team (DDT). The two have been good friends both on and off screen ever since, with Omega referring to Ibushi as more than just a friend.

In spite of being one of the most talented and gifted athletes to ever step in a wrestling ring, Ibushi hasn't been able to grab the brass ring ever since moving up to the heavyweight division in 2014.

Ibushi has been one of the most successful junior heavyweights in New Japan winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship on three separate occasions, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag team Championship once (with Kenny Omega) and the prestigious Best of Juniors Tournament in 2011.

His inability to replicate this in the heavyweight division is primarily due to the fact that he hasn't been steady in a particular promotion for the past few years and has been mostly working as a freelance talent without getting into a full-time schedule with any promotion.

Ibushi's crowning moment as a heavyweight came in 2015 when he won the New Japan Cup and earned a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight Championship held by AJ Styles at that time. Now, this is where things get interesting and this is primarily why I think Ibushi should win the G1 Climax 2018 and go on to the main event Tokyo Dome with none other than the God of Pro wrestling himself, Kenny Omega.

After winning the New Japan Cup in 2015, Ibushi challenged the then IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to a title match at Invasion Attack 2015 where he lost to AJ Styles due to the interference of a certain Cleaner called Kenny Omega. Not only Omega walk Syles to ring, he was involved in the finish of the match where he tried to interfere in the match which jarred Ibushi. This distraction led to Ibushi jumping straight into the Styles clash and getting pined.

Now almost 3 years later, Ibushi and Omega have reunited again but who doesn't love friends stabbing each other in the back in the quest for glory. It was Omega in the previous instance, this time it might be Ibushi doing the honors.

Though a strong case can be made for Kazuchika Okada winning this Year's G1, I am of the opinion that the feud between Omega and Okada shouldn't be revisited this early. This leaves us with Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi as the only viable contenders to win the tournament. It is highly unlikely that Omega the current Champion will win the tournament. Tanahashi's time at the top is slowly coming to an end and I don't think Naito will win the G1 For two consecutive years. Moreover, he also has to put an end to his blood feud with Chris Jericho, which most likely will happen next year in the Tokyo Dome. While Superstars like Jack Sabre Jr, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii are likely to put on great performances in the tournament, I don't foresee going all the way and winning the whole thing. This leaves us with Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi deserves this spot more than anyone else in the G1 lineup and given the history between him and Omega, their match will surely blow the roof off the Tokyo Dome. While some may argue that it is too early to break up the Golden Lovers as they have reunited just a few months back, it has to happen someday so the sooner the better. The Block Match between Ibushi and Omega has o end in a time limit draw so that both the man have equal bragging right during the course of their feud.

Ibushi winning the G1 will be the starting point for the road to redemption for him which will culminate in the main event of Tokyo Dome next year with Ibushi finally capturing the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from the man who cost him the title the last time he fought for it.

