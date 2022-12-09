Why did Kurt Angle leave Amateur Wrestling?

John Cena called Kurt Angle "the most gifted all-around performer we have ever had step into a ring." The Olympic Gold Medalist is regarded as one of the best to ever lace a pair of boots, he had a successful career in not only pro wrestling but amateur wrestling too.

He was once just a seven-year-old with a dream of winning an Olympic Gold Medal. The WWE Hall of Famer started his wrestling career early, quickly racking up accomplishments, winning the Pennsylvania State Wrestling Championship and USA Junior Freestyle Title in 1987 during high school. This was just the beginning for the 54-year-old legend.

By the end of his collegiate wrestling career, Angle had won individual titles from the NCAA Championships and an Olympic silver medal. With his whole life ahead of him, the Hall of Famer had achieved a lot, but he wouldn't stop until he won the gold medal, the ultimate goal of every amateur wrestler.

A couple of months before the 1996 Olympics, Angle suffered two bulged and herniated discs, several cracked vertebrae, and a series of pulled muscles in his neck. This would've thrown an ordinary man off his course, but it later became the calling card of his pro-wrestling career. Yes, Kurt Angle won a gold medal in the Olympics with a "broken freakin neck," making him a national hero and celebrity overnight.

1996 was the pinnacle of Angle's amateur wrestling career and laid the foundation for his transition into pro wrestling and the rest is history. However, what prompted Angle to "retire" from amateur wrestling, especially considering the accolades and heights he achieved?

The short answer is his transition into the more popular realm of professional wrestling, where he became a massive star both in and outside of WWE. He was inducted into the TNA/IMPACT Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Stamford-based promotion's elite club of legends in 2017.

However, Kurt Angle did want to compete in the 2012 Olympic Games, hoping to recreate the magic he created sixteen years prior while returning to his amateur wrestling origins. Unfortunately, a knee injury put an end to those promising plans.

Kurt Angle personified the three Is during his Olympic journey

This week 25 years ago I had the proud opportunity to represent my country in the Olympic Games, where I captured the GOLD! Something I dreamed about since I was 7 years old. Dreams DO come true when you BELIEVE in yourself. Day 6 Olympic Games:This week 25 years ago I had the proud opportunity to represent my country in the Olympic Games, where I captured the GOLD! Something I dreamed about since I was 7 years old. Dreams DO come true when you BELIEVE in yourself. #itstrue @usawrestling @olympics Day 6 Olympic Games: This week 25 years ago I had the proud opportunity to represent my country in the Olympic Games, where I captured the GOLD! Something I dreamed about since I was 7 years old. Dreams DO come true when you BELIEVE in yourself. #itstrue @usawrestling @olympics https://t.co/yTSOQYsck9

His pro wrestling gimmick was centered around the three Is he proudly claimed to possess: intelligence, integrity, and intensity. This was Angle's way of life, as personified by his resilient endeavors at the 1996 Olympics. Not only did Kurt Angle fight through a broken neck, which led to addiction problems, but it was also a tumultuous journey for him personally.

He was also grieving from the loss of his deceased mentor, Dave Schultz, who won a gold medal in the 1984 Olympics and had taken Angle under his wing. The All-American dedicated his inspirational victory to Schultz.

The Hall of Famer will return to WWE to celebrate his birthday

As announced last week on SmackDown, the former WWE Champion will return to celebrate his 54th birthday. This will be Angle's second appearance for the company this year, the first being in late August, where he recreated a hilarious segment with Edge.

We'll have to wait and see if this appearance is more than a one-off, but it's always a delight to see Kurt Angle back in front of our screens.

