Why did LA Knight get into a brawl with an AEW star? Know the story!

LA Knight is one of the biggest names in WWE right now. Every time the 40-year-old walks to the ring, he is greeted with a huge pop. His increasing fanbase always wants to know more about him and constantly digs up his past videos.

In one such footage, Knight can be seen brawling with an AEW star in a kitchen. The star in question is Buddy Matthews. While the fight between them seems intense, the reason behind it is hilarious.

The duo was fighting over a chicken. Knight and Matthews landed blows on each other, but the video ended with the former throwing the latter out of the apartment. Since the video came to light, like most LA Knight-related things, it also went viral.

Considering LA Knight and Buddy Matthews never officially fought a match, it is hard to guess from where and when the video is. However, if one had to guess, there is a chance it was shot when Knight and Matthews were working on the Independent Wrestling scene.

LA Knight will compete in a Fatal Four-way match this week on SmackDown

When LA Knight lost the Money in the Bank ladder match, the WWE universe revolted. This decision was heavily criticized. It seems as if the only way fans can get over the star not winning the briefcase is if WWE puts a title around his waist.

The company seems to be thinking in the same direction as Knight will be competing in a Fatal Four-way match against Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes this week. This match follows last week's Fatal 4-way contest on the blue brand, which Santos Escobar won.

The winner of this week's contest will take on Santos Escobar in a bid to be crowned the No.1 contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Among all names involved, Knight is a favorite to win on the blue brand this week. If he can get past the four men and Escobar later, it will be interesting to see how a match between him and Theory goes.

Many in the WWE Universe believe that LA Knight is the right man to dethrone Austin Theory, who has somewhat, had a dry run as champion. If the 40-year-old indulges in a feud with A-Town's Finest, it would be very interesting to watch and would also help both superstars in their respective careers.