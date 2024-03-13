Why is Logan Paul considered as the poster boy for WWE? Potential reason explored

Logan Paul is on his way to enter WrestleMania 40 as the United States Champion. The Maverick is expected to clash with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, The YouTube Sensation made a significant announcement during IMPAULSIVE TV where he declared his appearance at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Not only this, Logan also revealed this year WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

After disclosing the SummerSlam location, The Maverick added that he also wanted some other big names for this PLE which is seemingly one of the primary reasons behind him being considered as the poster boy of the company.

Logan Paul stated that:

“I wanna bring my brother Jake [Paul], I want MGK to be there, I want the Kelce brothers to be there, I want it to be one of the biggest events that Cleveland has ever seen, and hopefully, I can get an opponent who I can bring the house down with - oh Dave Chappelle will absolutely be there,” said Logan Paul [49:27-49:43]

As a gigantic social media icon, The YouTube Sensation holds the power not only to bring new viewers for the company but also to bring some other non-wrestling mega stars. This is also evident from his desire to have his brother Jake Paul, KSI, Kelce brothers, and many others for this year's Summerslam PLE.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks as the WWE Universe is just a few weeks away on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Triple H teased some big plans for SummerSlam after Logan Paul's announcement

After the announcement from The Maverick, Triple H also reacted to the same by stating that the company has some big plans for this grand PLE. The Chief Content Officer reacted to the clip, posted by IMPAULSIVE Twitter(X) account by stating:

"We’ve got big plans for #SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year. PS @LoganPaul, we’ll need to iron out those details a bit…"

Check the tweet from Triple H below:

Despite being miles away, it seems like the Game has already something cooked in his mind for the SummerSlam show. Even last year SummerSlam Premium Live Event featured some must-seen showdowns including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins v. Finn Balor.

