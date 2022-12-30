Why was Logan Paul's internet rival Andrew Tate arrested?

Controversial internet sensation Andrew Tate has made headlines once again for the wrong reasons, but none of us are surprised. This time, however, it is not for anything scandalous, he said, but for his arrest.
As per reports, Tate has been detained in Romania along with his brother Tristan. Their house in Bucharest was raided over charges of human trafficking and rape probe. The probe has been on them and two others since April, and it is only now that the Romanian authorities have made their move to take them into custody.
According to Reuters, the prosecutors' statement reads as follows:
"The four suspects....appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost." [H/T BBC]
With Top G in the mud, it remains to be seen what happens next. Logan Paul has been at loggerheads with the social media star for a while now, with Andrew Tate calling him an "idiot" and "a fool" at one point.
Andrew Tate's beef with Logan Paul
Andrew Tate and Logan Paul are both prominent figures in the boxing industry. The two started having beef recently when Paul called Tate out for being "scared" and "a hypocrite."
He shed light on 'Top G' being reinstated on Twitter and suggested that he wouldn't be as problematic as he was before, but only because he was scared of being banned again.
"I promise you will not hear him saying any of the outlandish s**t he was saying in the past....He's scared and doesn't wanna be re-banned." [H/T Insider]
In response, Tate tweeted a clip from the WWE star's podcast and proceeded to attack him. He called him a fool and suggested that
Fans expected the two men to duke it out in the ring to settle the feud once and for all, but that didn't materialize. It remains to be seen where this entire thing goes now that one of them is in police custody.
