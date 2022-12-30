Why was Logan Paul's internet rival Andrew Tate arrested?

Controversial internet sensation Andrew Tate has made headlines once again for the wrong reasons, but none of us are surprised. This time, however, it is not for anything scandalous, he said, but for his arrest.

As per reports, Tate has been detained in Romania along with his brother Tristan. Their house in Bucharest was raided over charges of human trafficking and rape probe. The probe has been on them and two others since April, and it is only now that the Romanian authorities have made their move to take them into custody.

According to Reuters, the prosecutors' statement reads as follows:

"The four suspects....appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised websites for a cost." [H/T BBC]

With Top G in the mud, it remains to be seen what happens next. Logan Paul has been at loggerheads with the social media star for a while now, with Andrew Tate calling him an "idiot" and "a fool" at one point.

Greta Thunberg @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Andrew Tate @Cobratate

I have 33 cars.

My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.

My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.

This is just the start.

Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.

Greta Thunberg: yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com

Andrew Tate's beef with Logan Paul

Andrew Tate and Logan Paul are both prominent figures in the boxing industry. The two started having beef recently when Paul called Tate out for being "scared" and "a hypocrite."

He shed light on 'Top G' being reinstated on Twitter and suggested that he wouldn't be as problematic as he was before, but only because he was scared of being banned again.

"I promise you will not hear him saying any of the outlandish s**t he was saying in the past....He's scared and doesn't wanna be re-banned." [H/T Insider]

In response, Tate tweeted a clip from the WWE star's podcast and proceeded to attack him. He called him a fool and suggested that

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



They lost all credibility as agents of the Matrix and Mike wants to back away from that. Fair and smart.



Mikes smart enough to know how bad they looked and is sorry.

They lost all credibility as agents of the Matrix and Mike wants to back away from that. Fair and smart.

Logan is too stupid to read the room and understand he made a fool of himself, so continues being a fool. 🤡

Fans expected the two men to duke it out in the ring to settle the feud once and for all, but that didn't materialize. It remains to be seen where this entire thing goes now that one of them is in police custody.

