Why losing to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam would be a death knell for Roman Reigns?

The Beast and The Big Dog

Roman Reigns will be locking horns with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam. This will be the 3rd meeting between the two in the last 5 months with Lesnar getting the better of The Big Dog in their previous encounters.

Lesnar shocked the entire wrestling world by defeating Reigns in what is being dubbed as one of the worst main events in WrestleMania history. The Beast Incarnate would again reign supreme over the Shield member at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a Steel Cage match.

The coronation of Roman Reigns is something that the WWE has been planning for the past year but somehow it hasn't come to fruition. The hostile crowd reaction to Reigns has been cited as a major reason why Vince McMahon & Co. is getting cold feet regarding the crowning of Reigns. But since they have once again put Reigns in the same spot he has been in twice this year alone, they surely have been planning to have Reigns beat Lesnar for the Universal title.

It's a now or never kind of situation where if it doesn't happen at SummerSlam, it is unlikely to happen ever again. A third straight loss to Lesnar will put a huge dent in Roman's chances of ever challenging for the top title in the red brand and rebuilding the character of Roman Reigns after that loss will be a herculean task for the company.

The only way WWE can save Roman from this predicament is by either having him win the match which is highly unlikely at this point or having the match end with a screwy finish like a double count or a DQ. Roman Reigns shouldn't lose the match at any cost as a loss to Lesnar would definitely be a death knell for his run as the company's top superstar.

Another way of saving Roman is by having Braun Strowman cash in his MITB Briefcase during the match and leave the match as the new Universal Champion. This would be a repeat of WrestleMania 31 and fans wouldn't mind, given how over Strowman is with the fans. This is will be a win-win for all the parties involved.

But given how the company treats Lesnar, it is unlikely that he will put Reigns over on his way back to the UFC. But with that being said, Reigns should in no way lose clean to Lesnar as it will damage his character completely and render the company's year-long build-up to this already stretched feud useless.