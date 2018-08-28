Why Main Roster Call-Ups from NXT This Year is not having Successful Runs

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

Like every year, this year too a fresh batch of 'main roster ready' wrestlers were called-up from NXT. A total of 7 wrestlers were called this year. Unfortunately, all 7 of them have failed to make their mark. There were some high points in each of their runs, but that was very short lived. It never felt like they are as destructive here as they were in NXT. Some of these wrestlers are just being used for squashing by other wrestlers to make the latter look stronger.

However, this was not the case in previous years. For comparison purpose, let's look at the NXT call-ups of 2017. Superstars like Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, and Shinsuke Nakamura were called up, they were made to look like stars. Nakamura won the Royal Rumble in 2018, Samoa Joe became the no. 1 heel of the company and Bobby Roode became the United States Champion. If we compare the call-ups of these two years, none of the called-up wrestler this year are booked half as good as previous years' NXT stars.

Let's look at each called-up wrestler separately and the position they are in right now

No Way Jose

His call-up was unexpected. When he showed up initially at Raw many experts and fans thought that he needed some more time in the developmental. It seemed kind of rushed. He is clearly not ready for the main roster. He needs to work on his wrestling moves more and his promo delivery is also below par. In Raw right now, he is just stuck in the upper mid-card having fights with other jobbers without any storyline to fill the TV time. He is not even seen on the show regularly. If he would have spent another year at NXT, then next year maybe he would have come up looking a lot better.

