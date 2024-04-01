Why is Mickie James getting involved after Nick Aldis had an interaction with Isla Dawn? Looking at the situation

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis was involved in a backstage segment with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Dawn was seen making demands to Aldis, before being taken away by Fyre. The star was seemingly sporting a new gimmick and was not seen in her usual gothic-esque attire and demeanor. However, after this surprise interaction with the SmackDown General Manager, Mickie James was seen getting involved with Isla on X/Twitter.

This interaction was initiated after the Unholy Union member posted a tweet through her official Twitter(X) account stating that she had Nick Aldi's number, email address, and even his home address. Not only this she asked if anyone knew whether Nick still had a fax machine or not.

Soon after, the former WWE star responded to Isla's tweet stating that she wished that Dawn stopped by their place as it would have been so much fun. This resulted in an exchange of words between the veteran and the up-and-comer.

It is likely that Mickie James was having some harmless banter with Isla Dawn. The former WWE star is pretty active on X/Twitter and often responds to messages from her peers. James has been in the industry for over two decades now and is a well-respected veteran.

Fans have held out hope that the multi-time women's champion will join her husband in WWE in the near future as some impeccable feuds could be in store.

What does Mickie James think about Nick Aldis' role in WWE?

Speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, the 44-year-old star disclosed that she was excited when Nick Aldis joined the company. In addition, she also revealed that the couple never thought about the star joining WWE but she is grateful for the opportunity he got.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion stated that she felt it was his time now.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it."

The character of Nick Aldis as the SmackDown General Manager is indeed loved by the fans. It remains to be seen whether Mickie James will join him soon.

