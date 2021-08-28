Why does MVP walk with a cane?

MVP is seen walking with a cane in WWE because he is suffering from a legitimate knee injury. The injury occurred early in 2021, with MVP initially using a crutch to move around.

The former United States Champion currently manages WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW. The pair are better known as The Hurt Business.

Can't wait to see the All Mighty Bobby Lashley's entrance with the main man MVP behind him #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ssdtNAl2e5 — Big H. (@Hxnz99) August 22, 2021

MVP discussed the injury with Corey Graves on the WWE podcast 'After the Bell'. He also discussed misplacing his cane prior to making his entrance at WrestleMania:

"I didn’t find it. Fortunately, the props crew found it. One of my canes is still M.I.A. I’m not totally convinced that somebody didn’t steal it and is in somebody’s home right with a plaque. Fortunately, because I am MVP, I had a backup cane. I had two canes, and one of them managed to make it to Gorilla. The crazy part is it was wet, and just the ramp, people were slipping and almost falling. People don’t realize that my knee is legitimately injured, so that cane isn’t just for show. That cane replaced the crutch, and I actually use it. I’m thinking, when I walk out, I need that cane so I’m not slipping and tearing my knee up even more." MVP said. (h/t Wrestling News)

We don't know the full extent of the injury, or whether that means he is now considered retired from the ring.

When did MVP join WWE?

MONTEL VONTAVIOUS PORTER (been one of my favorites since his first vignettes on smackdown) pic.twitter.com/63AW7X47dM — "Let Bygones be Bybons" (Doc Bruce) 🇰🇷 (@B_Lee253) January 28, 2020

Montel Vontavious Porter first joined WWE in 2006. He was initially treated as a big deal and eventually signed 'the largest contract in SmackDown history'. He went on to win the United States Championship twice before leaving WWE in 2010.

MVP then moved on to perform in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, becoming the inaugural IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He also appeared for IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

He would ultimately make a return to WWE during the Royal Rumble match in 2020, entering at #14. The Hurt Business team was formed not long after, and MVP has been a mainstay on Monday Night RAW for over a year. Initially, the team featured MVP and Lashley, before Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were recruited. Both were removed from the stable earlier this year.

What are your thoughts on MVP and his run with Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business? Let us know in the comments below!

Meet WWE's latest Superstar- Faithy J. Click here to find out more about her.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan