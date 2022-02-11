Why Naomi's on-screen struggle should have a major pay-off in WWE soon

In August 2021, Naomi transferred to SmackDown from RAW as she sought new opportunities in WWE with the blue brand. There was just one problem, nobody saw it coming. This included WWE Official Sonya Deville, who believed her co-authority partner Adam Pearce made the move behind her back.

It seemed to rattle Deville, as when she came into contact with Naomi backstage, she dismissed the performer's request for a first match. This is where the feud between the pair began, as Deville continued to hold Naomi back week after week.

The WWE Official eventually succumbed to Naomi's request, but there was one condition that stacked the odds against her. Deville introduced Shayna Baszler as her partner for a two-on-one handicap match. The pair saw off the two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in just two minutes.

It appeared that there was nothing Naomi could do as Deville fed the superstar to Shayna Baszler once again. However, the official made sure she was close by to halt any momentum the Total Divas star attempted to build.

Naomi eventually got her win over Shayna Baszler before the end of the year, but Sonya Deville was still not finished. In mid-January, Naomi was surprisingly granted a shot at Charlotte Flair's WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Deville appointed herself the Special Guest Referee and sought to once again interfere and cost her the opportunity.

After almost half a year, the star finally got her hands on the woman who made her life a misery since returning to the blue brand. Naomi secured a victory over her arch nemesis and it was a moment to rejoice as it appeared the troubles would stop, but they only continued.

After the match, Deville declared herself for the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and purposely eliminated Naomi after being eliminated from the match. This was the final straw as Naomi barged into the official's office to demand that she see her in the ring a few minutes later.

However, Deville shocked everyone by granting Naomi another shot at the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Nonetheless, the match is set and could payoff massively for the troubles Naomi has faced.

Could Naomi win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in the near future?

The feud to keep Naomi down and see her fight against the odds surely has to lead somewhere, right? A third WWE SmackDown Women's Championship reign could be on the horizon.

It could all happen as soon as this week on SmackDown as she battles Charlotte Flair once again this Friday. If Naomi wins, a huge spanner would be thrown into the works for WrestleMania.

Picture it now, Naomi and Charlotte have thrown everything at each other and Deville races down to the ring the make her presence felt. However, Naomi has her own back up in the form of Cameron waiting in the wings to make sure Deville will not interfere. This may in turn distract Charlotte and ultimately lead to her being dethroned as champion.

Even if the title reign is short lived, it would bring the fans a moment to rejoice. However, if the SmackDown Superstar is unable to conquer Flair this week, a No Holds Barred match against Sonya Deville could definitely take place at WrestleMania. Imagine the reaction to Sonya getting the daylights beaten out of her in front of over 100,000 fans by her worst nightmare?

Something's got to give in this feud, and the next few weeks, and even the next few hours will be crucial to see which direction it will go next. An enormous payoff certainly awaits the conclusion of this war.

How would you like to see the feud between Sonya Deville and Naomi end? Sound off below!

