Why did Nia Jax ‘attack a fan’ on WWE RAW? Exploring likely reason

Nia Jax was in action on WWE RAW this week. The Irresistible Force took on Becky Lynch in singles action. Nia won the match via disqualification after Liv Morgan attacked her.

Fans may have seen Nia’s interaction with a fan after she took out both Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. The former RAW Women’s Champion lifted a fan’s hat from his head and proceeded to hit him with it before throwing it on him.

It is unknown if the fan said something to Nia that elicited a response from her or if it was just part of her heel gimmick on live television. The whole interaction was uploaded on X/Twitter by WWE RAW color commentator Pat McAfee.

It is worth mentioning that Becky Lynch will take on Liv Morgan next week on the red brand. The two superstars have not seen eye to eye for the past several weeks. Their feud seems to have kicked off after Lynch cost Liv her match against Nia last week on RAW.

What is on tap for WWE RAW next week?

WWE has announced a couple of matches for the March 11, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. The show will emanate live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The following matches have been announced so far:

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura – Gauntlet match (winner faces Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL)

The Ring General has successfully retained his title against most of the aforementioned names in the past. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on RAW tonight. It remains to be seen who out of the six superstars will punch his ticket to WrestleMania XL.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of RAW as it airs next week.

