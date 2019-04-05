Opinion: Why Orton vs Styles could be the show stealer of WrestleMania

The Viper vs The Phenomenal One

The card for WrestleMania this year is fully stacked with marquee matches, and all the star power behind it. This year for the first time, the women are going to headline the show of the shows.

Every year WrestleMania is the biggest extravaganza that WWE hosts. The grandest stage of them all is an event where WWE celebrates wrestling in it's all might, creating great stories, and building legends. WWE starts spinning stories after the Royal Rumble and concludes them at the epic stage.

But there is a feud which is mostly running under the radar but can outshine all others. The feud between two of the greatest of all time, the Viper Randy Orton and the Phenomenal AJ Styles. A multi-time champion against a technical god, this feud is a solid contender for show-stealing.

The plethora of moves that these two have is amazing, especially AJ Styles being the best wrestler that is present on the WWE roster. On the other hand, we have 13 times world Champion Orton, whose finisher, the RKO is one of the most fascinating and effective moves in the wrestling world. Both have great resumes which speak for them, fighting and defeating the best that this industry could offer.

The promo that these two gave on SmackDown a few weeks back was one of a kind. It was raw, brutal, and nothing short of excellence. The ferocity with which they spoke showed the amount of passion these two have about this industry.

The independent scene vs homegrown talent has always been a topic worth talking about. This feud has covered it in such a great aspect and showcased perfectly the difference and importance of both.

This would be a match of epic proportions between two legends who already have built their place in the Hall of Fame.

