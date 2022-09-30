Pat McAfee has been one of the most entertaining WWE commentators of all time. Fans love his work as part of SmackDown's commentary team and inside the squared circle.

Unfortunately, he isn't featured on the blue brand anymore. If you're wondering why that happened, we've got you covered.

Why is Pat McAfee not on WWE SmackDown anymore?

He has temporarily taken a hiatus from his role due to external commitments. The NFL veteran is now a part of ESPN's College GameDay, a college football pre-show that airs every Saturday. As SmackDown and College GameDay doesn't usually take place in the same city, it is difficult for him to cope with the travel.

Thankfully, he is just on a temporary break and will likely return to WWE programming soon. Being an amazing boss, Triple H apparently encouraged him to pursue endeavors outside the wrestling business.

Hunter also described his thoughts regarding the situation on Twitter, as you can view below:

Pat will remain a member of the @PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN .@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN

Hopefully, McAfee will return to SmackDown, and fans will get to see him dance to Shinsuke Nakamura's catchy entrance song very soon.

Former SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has had an impressive WWE career

Besides providing his voice on the blue brand, McAfee has also competed in multiple matches over the years.

His first rivalry took place long before he became a full-time commentator. He engaged himself in a fierce feud with Adam Cole in NXT. While the NFL veteran portrayed a babyface, Cole was brilliant as a despicable heel.

The rivalry concluded at NXT TakeOver XXX, where Adam Cole used the help of The Undisputed Era to defeat Pat McAfee after an impressive Panama Sunrise.

He also wrestled in two matches at WrestleMania 38. After feuding with Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory, the two battled at The Show of Shows. McAfee put on an excellent performance to win the contest.

After the bout, Vince McMahon entered the ring and challenged Pat McAfee for a match. McMahon eventually won the match with some help from Theory. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin entered the ring to interrupt their celebration and hit Theory, McMahon, and McAfee with stunners to steal the show.

The former NFL star's next match came at SummerSlam 2022, where he convincingly defeated the corrupt Happy Corbin after an excellent sunset flip off the top rope.

Do you think McAfee will wrestle in another WWE match? Let us know in the comments section below.

