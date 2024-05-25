Why was the Prime logo not on the ring at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024? Potential reason revealed

On the March 8, 2024 edition of SmackDown, WWE Superstar Logan Paul made an announcement that turned heads. The YouTuber turned wrestler announced that PRIME, an energy and hydration drink brand he is associated with, would be the first-ever ring canvas advertisement of the Stamford-based company for every premium live event.

However, at the recent WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, PRIME was not on the canvas. This led to questions about why did the brand not make an appearance on the ring in Jeddah. The answer to this question could be a decision the Saudi Arabia cabinet made in 2014.

As per an article by Gulf News in 2014, Saudi Arabia banned the sale of energy drinks in public and educational facilities. Further, the country announced that energy drink brands are prohibited from sponsoring any sports or cultural event, and nor can they engage in any kind of promotional act.

These decisions were taken by the Saudi cabinet due to an interior study that revealed the side effects of energy drinks. Hence, even though WWE has a deal with PRIME Hydration, Saudi Arabia probably did not allow Prime to be on the canvas since it also makes energy drinks.

Exploring how WWE Superstar Logan Paul carried a PRIME bottle to the ring

During his entrance at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, Logan Paul was spotted carrying a PRIME bottle. Now given that it's mentioned above that Saudi Arabia does not allow energy drink brands to sponsor events, a question arises how did Logan carry the drink?

The answer behind it is that the bottle carried by The Maverick was Prime Hydration, and it is not an energy drink as it does not contain any sugar or caffeine. PRIME energy, on the other hand, does contain 200mg of caffeine.

Another notable difference between PRIME Energy and PRIME Hydration is the packaging. While the energy drink always comes in cans, the Hydration drinks come in bottles. When Logan Paul walked out to the ring, he held a green PRIME bottle, a hydration drink.

You can see the PRIME bottle in Logan Paul's hand in the tweet below:

Hence, there is a chance that Saudi Arabia probably allowed The Maverick to carry the bottle this one time since there are no restrictions on hydration drinks, and also because keeps both parties happy. While this could be a reason, it will be interesting to see if Triple H or Logan Paul speak about it.

