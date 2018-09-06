Why Rey Mysterio won’t be at Hell In A Cell

Rey Mysterio is a true legend

Rumors are once again starting to circulate about Rey Mysterio returning to WWE. Dave Meltzer of The Observer mentioned Mysterio returning to WWE by September 2018 and that has helped add fuel to the fire, that Mysterio will make his return at the major event in September, Hell In A Cell.

There is a chance this could happen, but there is also a chance it won't happen at Hell In A Cell. The following are some reasons why Mysterio won't make his return to the WWE at Hell In A Cell.

#1 More likely to return in Australia

Mysterio is famous the world over

Similar to the WWE's event in Saudi Arabia, The Greatest Royal Rumble, in the upcoming event in Australia, WWE Super Show-Down there is the possibility of a strong nostalgic angle/match. At The Greatest Royal Rumble, there were matches featuring legends like Triple H and The Undertaker, along with other legends appearing in the 50 man Royal Rumble.

This time around we've once again got Triple H and Undertaker appearing, this time as opponents, and if the WWE sticks to the formula used in Saudi Arabia, the likelihood of WWE adding more to the nostalgic appeal of the event by having wrestlers like Rey Mysterio return makes more sense than a random surprise return at Hell In A Cell.

