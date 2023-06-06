Almost a month ago, SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley created history when she became the top pick for Monday Night RAW on the second day of the draft. Ripley's move to the red brand was met with a lot of excitement from the WWE Universe.

While Ripley has since made appearances on RAW, she is still carrying the SmackDown Women's Championship. This has left many fans confused. The WWE universe continues to seek answers as to why Ripley still holds the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Among the many probable reasons, swapping titles comes out as a major one. As per reports, Triple H wanted Ripley to swap her title with then RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Basically, 'The Game' may have been looking at what Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair did in 2021.

However, when Lynch and Flair swapped their titles, the move was met with a lot of criticism and backlash from fans. Maybe this is why WWE has not swapped the titles yet, even now with Asuka holding the title.

Also, reports of WWE wanting to introduce a new women's titles could be another reason. While these reports made headlines last month, no substantial development in introducing a new women's title has taken place yet. Maybe the company does not want a new Women's Championship to be overshadowed by the World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins.

Rhea Ripley stood up for Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW

Ever since he joined The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has shared a great bond with Rhea Ripley. Their support for each other has been very strong, and the bond has only grown further after Ripley was drafted to Monday Night RAW last month.

Since then, Ripley and Mysterio have often been spotted hanging together as a team. This partnership has helped Dominik a great deal. During the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes appeared as a guest on The Miz TV. However, later he learned that he was not the only one who was going to be there.

Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley, made his appearance as a surprise guest during this segment. Once he entered the ring, he got into a verbal altercation with Rhodes, who left the 26-year-old embarrassed. Angered by insults from 'The American Nightmare,' Mysterio slapped Rhodes.

However, before Rhodes could react, Mysterio hid behind Rhea Ripley. Following this, Rhodes was left with no choice but to allow the duo to leave. Ripley stood firm and acted as a pillar of support for Dominik. The duo are now thick as thieves, and it has proved to be very endearing for the fans.

