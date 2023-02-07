Why wasn't Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW tonight?

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley had a legendary performance at the Royal Rumble this year, becoming the first woman to enter at number one and win the Women's Rumble bout. Last week the former RAW Women's Champion made it clear that she would be challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Fans haven't seen Ripley since dishing out the challenge to Flair, however. According to the WWE Superstar herself, she injured her knee during the Rumble and had to "pop it back in place." She'd stated that she always had knee issues, dating back to her time playing soccer and that it occasionally pops out. Thankfully, she was able to shift it back into place mid-match.

Whether WWE may be keeping Ripley off that knee for a while in an effort to keep her healthy for WrestleMania or not, we do not know. However, as far as her whereabouts, it seems that she's been spending time with her family. Ripley shared other pictures on social media showing her meeting friends and family over the weekend.

Thankfully, it looks like Rhea Ripley's knees are fine, as she isn't seen wearing any braces in the picture above.

Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor will face Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Elimination Chamber

The Royal Rumble winner may have missed WWE RAW, but Rhea Ripley will be in action when the company heads to Montreal. The self-proclaimed Disruptor will join fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor when they face Edge and Beth Phoenix at WWE Elimination Chamber.

On RAW tonight, Edge and Beth Phoenix challenged Judgment Day to a match at the premium live event. The group kicked their old leader out back in June when Balor joined. Since then, the group and later addition Dominik Mysterio have been running rampant on RAW.

After laying out Beth Phoenix with the con-chair-to, back at Extreme Rules, the Glamazon is back for vengeance.

Will Phoenix and her husband Edge be able to derail Ripley's momentum heading into WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes