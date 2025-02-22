Why did the Rock say he wants Cody Rhodes' soul? Explaining what The Final Boss really wants

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown tonight and immediately called out Cody Rhodes. But what followed confused everyone—he said that he wanted Rhodes' soul, not his title.

The Final Boss came out to make sure that fans knew that he was back and that he was the one who owned WWE. He talked about his place on the board of TKO and how he was the one who decided everything when it came to what happened in the company. He then confronted Cody Rhodes and talked about how they had become friends since WrestleMania, and both stars were now on the same page.

He went on to say that he didn't want his title, but what he did want was Cody Rhodes' soul.

But what did The Final Boss mean by this? Let's take a look. These are the actual things that he wants from Rhodes.

#1. Cody Rhodes should listen to him

Fans know what the Rock promised Rhodes in exchange for his soul. He promised that things would go his way in WWE and his life would become easier. He said he'd be champion and get the matches he wanted. He said he wished Cody to be his champion.

The Rock's actual demands are evident from these few statements. He wants Cody Rhodes to pledge himself to The Final Boss and follow his orders, not maintain the independence he has had so far. He wants Rhodes to listen to what he says and follow his orders. He wants Rhodes to lose his independence and become an obedient champion.

#2. He wants Cody Rhodes to turn heel

Cody Rhodes has largely been a champion of the People, something the Brahma Bull is well aware of. However, he does not want Rhodes to be the face star he is.

He wants Cody Rhodes to work under him and do whatever it takes. He wants him to take favors from the corporate side and turn into the corporate heel champion. In many ways, he wants him to be a Corporate Cody Rhodes.

This is something that Attitude Era fans will be familiar with, given that The Final Boss himself had that moniker working for Vince McMahon in the past.

#3. The Rock wants all the power

With Cody Rhodes as the champion, even as a member of the TKO board, the Rock does not have half as much say as he usually would. With Rhodes bowing down to him, The Brahma Bull would have the final say on a lot of matters.

He would be represented in WWE, even when he was not on-screen.

Now that he's back, he wants a bigger presence and Rhodes to represent him and be his champion.

Will Cody Rhodes listen? Fans will find out at Elimination Chamber.

