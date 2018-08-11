Opinion: Why Roman Reigns MUST Win The Universal Title At Summerslam

WWE's Roman Reigns

WWE. Over 2 million people worldwide watch this network.

With Summerslam peaking around the corner, and the announcement for WWE's Evolution, things are coming along in this company. Before we start, I would like to congratulate the fabulous women of WWE who are working hard every single week. I would now like to shift our attention to the RAW brand.

RAW has been lacking entertainment for months now. I'm talking Seth vs Elias, Jinder vs Roman, and even the paperviews! We are sick and tired of seeing Brock Lesnar stay at home instead of fighting in the ring. We deserve a fighting champion who goes to the ring every single night. Like Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and even Finn Balor!

It was a smart move by WWE by making Brock turn on his manager, Paul Heyman. Now, we can see Paul turn on Brock as Chris Jericho turned on Kevin Owens. However, this would be a copy of their storyline. I think that the WWE creative team is running out of ideas. They don't know what else to do! We have seen this many times in WWE history.

We need to see Roman win the Universal Championship at Summerslam. The WWE is going to start losing viewers again if they don't make Roman win. Also, this storyline is getting boring. I believe I will stop watching RAW if this Brock stuff continues. WWE, if you are reading this article, please make Brock go away! I want it, the fans want it, and everyone else wants it.

Personally, I despise Roman Reigns. But, what Vince McMahon says, it's best for business! WWE can really suck sometimes, but we want more. COME ON WWE! GIVE US MORE!

